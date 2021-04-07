Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $824,787.92

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $824,787.92 and approximately $90.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00007325 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00265111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.24 or 0.00761973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,479.67 or 1.00260460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

