PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.57. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

