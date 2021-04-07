PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.18. 26,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,537. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.