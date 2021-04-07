PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.