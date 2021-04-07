PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

