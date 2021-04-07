Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 14th (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines’ (NASDAQ:PRAX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. Praxis Precision Medicines had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Praxis Precision Medicines’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

PRAX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

