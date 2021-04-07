Praxis Precision Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,988 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 27,064% compared to the typical volume of 11 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of PRAX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,699. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

