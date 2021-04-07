Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.89 and traded as high as C$2.94. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 123,610 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$695.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.03.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

