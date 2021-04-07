Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $97.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

