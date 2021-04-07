Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Pretium Resources worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pretium Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

