Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 250,695 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.58% of International Seaways worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Seaways by 229.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 525.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

