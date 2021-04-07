Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 55,891 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.08% of G1 Therapeutics worth $27,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.