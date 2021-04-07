Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 46,421 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.39% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $24,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.