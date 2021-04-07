Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.