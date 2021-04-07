Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.89% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of PRLD opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

