Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.32% of MeiraGTx worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

