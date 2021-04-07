Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.80% of American Vanguard worth $31,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 87.2% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $646.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

