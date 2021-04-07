Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of W. P. Carey worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

