Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $24.65 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.28% of A. O. Smith worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

