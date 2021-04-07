Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $25.17 Million Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.38% of eHealth worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in eHealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in eHealth by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in eHealth by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

