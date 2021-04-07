Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $25.99 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after buying an additional 15,949,564 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,978 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,159,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,379,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

