Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $26.89 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.37% of Lumentum worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

LITE opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

