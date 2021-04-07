Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $26.92 Million Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.37% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 329,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE TR opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

