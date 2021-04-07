Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $27.81 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 242,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after buying an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,871,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 69,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

