Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $29.77 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of ONEOK worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

ONEOK stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

