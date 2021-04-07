Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $29.87 Million Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.94% of Insteel Industries worth $29,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

