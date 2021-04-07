Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $31.99 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,289,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.30% of Allegion worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

