Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

