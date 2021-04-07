Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $25.53 Million Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 369,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.04% of Pulmonx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

LUNG opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

