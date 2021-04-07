Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 199,181 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3,843.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199,181 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.88% of Lindsay worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LNN opened at $171.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.