Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 251,093 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.16% of Annexon worth $30,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Annexon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annexon alerts:

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.