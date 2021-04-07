Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 53,457 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cogent Communications worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $5,956,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of CCOI opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 163.79, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

