Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $25,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

