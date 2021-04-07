Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,251,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.32% of Tapestry worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,413 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,894 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

