Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 135,835 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.85% of Kennametal worth $25,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,543,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.56, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

