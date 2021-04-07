Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,728 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.11% of PCSB Financial worth $25,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

