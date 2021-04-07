Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,616 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of NetApp worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

