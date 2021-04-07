Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,369 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $30,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMS Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 351,927 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

