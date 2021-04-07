Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,733 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.93% of Stepan worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth $5,296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $4,415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCL. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SCL stock opened at $129.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

