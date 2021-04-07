Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 527,774 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,774 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.95% of BellRing Brands worth $28,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $26.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

