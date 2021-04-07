Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,756 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of Universal Health Services worth $26,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

