Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 601,798 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 601,798 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Western Digital worth $29,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

