Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 80,296 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,296 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.69% of Graphic Packaging worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 514,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

