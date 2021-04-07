Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,886 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $137.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.