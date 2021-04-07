Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 99,831 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Amcor worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

