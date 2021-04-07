Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,697,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.46% of Five Prime Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.