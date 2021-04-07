Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 649,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.56% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $12,314,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $4,973,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Several research firms recently commented on KNTE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

