Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Dover worth $30,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Dover by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1,366.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 165,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

