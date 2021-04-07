Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Garmin worth $29,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $137.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

