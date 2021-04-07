Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.61% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GNMK opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.